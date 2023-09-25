Handmade ceramic mugs to be gifted to Horsham's twin town
A set of handmade ceramic mugs are to be presented to leaders of Horsham’s twin town of Saint-Maixent-L’Ecole.
Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp gave the mugs to the chairman of Horsham Twinning Association Lawrence Long and acting vice-chairman Raymond Welton at Horsham Museum and Art Gallery this week.
The mugs – made by local firm Menear Ceramics – and a letter, will be presented to the hosts on an upcoming Twinning Association trip to the French town, on behalf of the people of Horsham district.