Handmade ceramic mugs to be gifted to Horsham's twin town

A set of handmade ceramic mugs are to be presented to leaders of Horsham’s twin town of Saint-Maixent-L’Ecole.
By Sarah Page
Published 25th Sep 2023, 13:05 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 13:07 BST
Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp gave the mugs to the chairman of Horsham Twinning Association Lawrence Long and acting vice-chairman Raymond Welton at Horsham Museum and Art Gallery this week.

The mugs – made by local firm Menear Ceramics – and a letter, will be presented to the hosts on an upcoming Twinning Association trip to the French town, on behalf of the people of Horsham district.

