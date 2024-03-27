Hannah Richards is running the Hastings Half Marathon this weekend. Her mum Julia, from Bexhill, said: “If she reaches her target of £2,000 for the London Marathon by then, she will be running it as Scooby Doo. All money raised will be going to Samaritans. We cannot tell you how proud we are of our daughter Hannah.”She added: "Since we lost our Sam in August 2017, Hannah has worked relentlessly in mental health and raised over £35,000 for four different charities. She has completed three marathons, three half marathons, a skydive, two Tough Mudders, a 20 mile CALM walk in London, London to Paris bike ride, and 24 peaks in two days - UK's hardest challenge. These challenges have all been done in five years."Hannah said: "I'm running with the official Charity of the Year for the 2024 TCS London Marathon, to show millions of people that no matter what they are facing, a Samaritan will face it with them. The Samaritans play a vital role in offering emotional support to those in crisis, ensuring that nobody has to face life's darkest moments alone. Every ten seconds, Samaritans respond to a call for help. Their volunteers work tirelessly, offering a listening ear and a compassionate heart, providing hope and support to individuals struggling with their mental health. As always, I will be completing this challenge in memory of my wonderful brother Sam. By supporting Samaritans, we can make a difference in the lives of others who might be fighting similar battles, offering them a lifeline when they need it the most."Following Sam's death Julie encouraged people to talk about their mental health problems on World Suicide Prevention Day. Speaking three years after his death in 2020, Julie said: "Sam took his life three years ago last month. He lived at home at the time but there was no warning. Nobody had any inkling what was going wrong. Mental health is invisible, or it was in Sam’s case. He was a bright, energetic, fun-loving person who was generous, kind and loving.” To donate, visit: https://2024tcslondon marathon. enthuse.com /pf/hannah-richards-ea451?