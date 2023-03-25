Edit Account-Sign Out
Happiest places to live and work in the UK: One place in Sussex is named in top 10

The 10 happiest places to live and work in the UK have been named and one Sussex location features.

By India Wentworth
Published 25th Mar 2023, 10:23 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 10:24 GMT

The study, by Glassdoor's Economic Research team, looked at more than 100,000 anonymous employer reviews from 20 cities. Cambridge came top with a winning score of 78.2 per cent job satisfaction.

Brighton came second place with 77.6 per cent satisfaction rating, praised for its work-life balance, senior leadership and compensation.

Other places that scored highly include Newcastle, Leeds and Bristol. London came fifth despite previously being named the 'most desirable' city to live and work in.

Happiest places to live and work in the UK: One place in Sussex is named in top 10 (Photo by Chris Eades/Getty Images)
Here’s the full top 10: Cambridge, Brighton, Bristol, Newcastle, London, Leeds, Nottingham, Manchester, Oxford, Cardiff

