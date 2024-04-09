Happy families! Littlehampton care home launches group for little visitors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents and team members at Darlington Court will be welcoming the group into the home every Monday, designed for new parents to spend time with each other, as well as with residents, to create a sense of community and reducing feelings of isolation.

The sessions will change weekly, with activities including baby yoga, sing-alongs, nursery rhyme sessions and bubble blowing, among others.

Resident, Rosemary, said: “It’s lovely to spend time with the parent and toddler group ever week. It reminds me of when my own son was younger.”

Larisa Stoica, Home Manager at Darlington Court, said: “We love having new parents and their children visit us at Darlington Court. It was lovely to see everyone interacting and have residents share stories about their own children and chatting about how times have changed since they were new parents.

“Intergenerational relationships have proven to be enriching for both young and older people, as they provide an opportunity for the different generations to learn from each other. It’s wonderful to see the three generations spending time with each other.

“We want to thank Lullaby for the opportunity to host sessions here, as well as everyone who attended our first parent and toddler group. It is brilliant to see new friendships blossoming!”

Darlington Court has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite and palliative care.

For more information on Darlington Court please contact Customer Relations Manager, Diane Tapp, on 01903 863 537, or email [email protected]