A Sussex MP has said he is ‘ashamed’ of Harry and Meghan after their Netflix documentary was released this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docu-series was partly released on Thursday (December 8), with three more episodes to follow next Thursday.

Millions across the world have tuned in to watch Harry and Meghan’s highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series. ‘Harry and Meghan’ caused waves across the internet after a teaser trailer hinted towards the couple opening up on their turbulent time within the royal family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, while viewership is high, the consensus over the show appears to be mixed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, took a damning view – calling for the Sussexes to be stripped of their title.

He wrote on Twitter: “As a Member of Parliament for a Sussex constituency, and having been born in Sussex and lived most of my life here, I am ashamed that this deeply embarrassing couple bear the title of our great county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is time to take the title back from someone so clearly lacking any respect.”

According to NationalWorld’s review, the documentary is a ‘comprehensive attempt’ to ‘paint a definitive portrait’ of Harry and Meghan’s relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in Chichester - during their official visit to the county in October 2018. Photo: Steve Robards SR1825140

A high proportion of viewers appear to be supportive of Harry and Meghan on social media following the show. The viewers in this camp have expressed sympathy for Harry as he explained the impact his mother’s death had on him as a young child, as well as Meghan’s experience with her half-sister Samantha Markle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others have criticised the show, with one moment in episode three being singled out in particular. Critics of Meghan said the former actress mocked a curtsey she performed for the late-Queen.

It was this clip that sparked the response from Mr Loughton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP was responding to a tweet of an Essex-based journalist, Sophie Corcoran, who said of the video: “This America, is why we don’t like her. So disrespectful.”

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, took a damning view of the documentary – calling for the Sussexes to be stripped of their title.