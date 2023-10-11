Harvest Festival nets more than 320kg of donations for Eastbourne Foodbank

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Mayor of Eastbourne was among civic guests who attended the event at St Mary’s Church in Hampden Park on Sunday, October 1.

Mayor, Councillor Candy Vaughan, said: “Thank you to everyone who contributed, it was a phenomenal response for the foodbank and the Sea Cadets did a great job helping to load all the donations into the van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am also grateful that the event raised more than £195 for my chosen charities of the year, A Band of Brothers and The Old Bank - Wellbeing Trust.”

A Civic Harvest Festival Celebration amassed a massive 326.5kg in food donations for Eastbourne Foodbank.