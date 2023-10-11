BREAKING
Harvest Festival nets more than 320kg of donations for Eastbourne Foodbank

A Civic Harvest Festival Celebration amassed a massive 326.5kg in food donations for Eastbourne Foodbank.
By Sam Pole
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 14:52 BST
The Mayor of Eastbourne was among civic guests who attended the event at St Mary’s Church in Hampden Park on Sunday, October 1.

Mayor, Councillor Candy Vaughan, said: “Thank you to everyone who contributed, it was a phenomenal response for the foodbank and the Sea Cadets did a great job helping to load all the donations into the van.

“I am also grateful that the event raised more than £195 for my chosen charities of the year, A Band of Brothers and The Old Bank - Wellbeing Trust.”

A Civic Harvest Festival Celebration amassed a massive 326.5kg in food donations for Eastbourne Foodbank.

The Mayor’s Chaplain, Reverend Danny Pegg, added: “Harvest is a time when we give thanks to God for what we have and share what we can. We are absolutely thrilled in our parish to see how generous schools, businesses and individuals have been to help out their fellow neighbour in need. This is the kind of community work we love to do.

