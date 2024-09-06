Could street art spotted in Hastings be by the artist Banksy?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoe Wilson posed the question after she saw the stencil on steps by the underground passageway near the White Rock Theatre on the beach side.

Recent Banksy art has depicted animals. A series of murals by the elusive street artist showing monkeys, wolves, cats and other animals started appearing over London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They all appeared in the capital painted in the same black stencil style.

The mural that Zoe Wilson spotted

Banksy has left his distinctive artwork in Hastings and St Leonards before.

In August 2010, a mural appeared on St Leonards seafront, depicting a girl building sandcastles with the word Tesco on them, near Marine Court, on the beach below St Leonards Parish Church.

Within hours the news had spread worldwide thanks to the artist’s online army of fans, with many debating its authenticity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banksy later confirmed the work was his, setting tongues wagging as to what the meaning behind the mural could be.

Banksy mural on a St Leonards beach. Photo taken on August 26 2010 just after it was first discovered. Pic by Sam Potter.

Hastings Borough Council later put up a Perspex screen to protect the piece after it was vandalised.

Over the years, the wood holding the screen has come free in places, exposing the artwork to the elements.

A possible Banksy mural was also discovered on a door at the back of Sports Direct in Hastings town centre in Pelham Street in early 2011.