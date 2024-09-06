Has Banksy struck in Hastings and St Leonards again? Bird street art spotted near seafront
Zoe Wilson posed the question after she saw the stencil on steps by the underground passageway near the White Rock Theatre on the beach side.
Recent Banksy art has depicted animals. A series of murals by the elusive street artist showing monkeys, wolves, cats and other animals started appearing over London.
They all appeared in the capital painted in the same black stencil style.
Banksy has left his distinctive artwork in Hastings and St Leonards before.
In August 2010, a mural appeared on St Leonards seafront, depicting a girl building sandcastles with the word Tesco on them, near Marine Court, on the beach below St Leonards Parish Church.
Within hours the news had spread worldwide thanks to the artist’s online army of fans, with many debating its authenticity.
Banksy later confirmed the work was his, setting tongues wagging as to what the meaning behind the mural could be.
Hastings Borough Council later put up a Perspex screen to protect the piece after it was vandalised.
Over the years, the wood holding the screen has come free in places, exposing the artwork to the elements.
A possible Banksy mural was also discovered on a door at the back of Sports Direct in Hastings town centre in Pelham Street in early 2011.
