Hassocks Goes Gold creator Rachel BartlettBundy at The Golden Gala on September 30

Creator Rachel BartlettBundy said: “What a splendid Golden September it has been. We’ve smashed the target of £10,000 for the Children’s Cancer & Leukaemia Group.”

She told the Middy: “Currently the total raised stands at £11,500 but with the amazing efforts of the angels at [email protected] and some big business fund matching still to land I’m very happy to call this year the most successful ever as I think we’re headed to around £16,000.”

The month-long charity event takes place every September and features a range of fundraising activities, collecting money through Pearl Power. This special fund is named after Rachel’s daughter Pearl who died in 2017 from Ewing’s sarcoma.

Giant Gold Bows on display at Hassocks Goes Gold 2022

People can still make donations at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/HassocksGoesGold2022.

Rachel said this year’s Hassocks Goes Gold featured ‘super tall sunflowers’, a Golden Bee poster competition with entries on show at The Parklands Road Gallery and 119 Giant Gold Bows put up around town.

Other events included: a fundraiser at Adastra Bowling Club, a trail of stalls called Let’s STALL Childhood Cancer, shop window displays (with the winner being QD Stationery), daily Facebook auctions, Village Market tombola stalls, a Golden Gala at The Hassocks Hotel, [email protected]’s 24-hour hair-cutting marathon and a Field Society Coffee Morning.

A golden bike under a Giant Gold Bow at Hassocks Goes Gold 2022

Rachel said: “Yet again the huge generosity of this amazing village has done great things, raising awareness and funds for Children’s Cancer but also had a really great golden time doing it. Thank you to all the people who helped out with crafting, organising and manning stalls, to everyone who donated, sponsored, bought, baked, sold, drew, encouraged and stopped to get involved, plus a special mention to the Scouts who took all the Giant Gold Bows down before lunchtime on October 1.