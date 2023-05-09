Conquest Hospital in Hastings and Eastbourne DGH have once again been awarded the prestigious ‘Park Mark’, the Safer Parking Scheme award, thanks to the hard work and dedication of the parking and security teams.

The award recognises that our car parks have measures in place that actively deter crime and the fear of crime.

Adam Oxley, Security and Parking Manager, said: “I would like to thank our parking and security teams for all their hard work in helping us achieve this award. We know how important it is that we provide a safe and secure environment for our staff, patients and visitors, when using our car parks. Our teams have to deal with difficult situations at times, and we should all ensure we support and respect each other when these arise.

“Crime prevention is an integral part of our parking and security activities. This last year we have improved our partnership working with Sussex Police, which has helped to further build on our excellent pro-security culture.”

A Park Mark is awarded to parking facilities that pass a rigorous risk assessment conducted by the police and the British Parking Association. The assessments include management and maintenance of the facility, ensuring that there are appropriate levels of surveillance, lighting, signage, and cleanliness. These criteria are known to reduce the opportunity for crime and create a safer environment for the motorist and their vehicle.

