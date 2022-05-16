Hastings and St Leonards beaches win awards

Marina beach in St Leonards has retained its Blue Flag status. Pelham beach in Hastings and Marina have both been given Seaside Award status.

Blue Flag status recognises beaches for being clean, safe and having excellent water quality. The Seaside Award is for the high standard of facilities the beaches have to offer visitors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Boorman, council marketing and major projects manager, said: “We are delighted that these beaches have received these awards. Hastings Borough Council is proud of the quality of the beaches we have in our town. We work hard to keep the beaches clean and to maintain the water quality, so it is great to see this work being recognised.

Lifeguards on duty at Pelham Beach in Hastings 22/6/20

“We are looking forward to the summer season, our first free from COVID restrictions for three years; we hope there will be lots of tourists to help boost our businesses.

“Please help us keep the beaches clean and looking at their best. If you spot litter that needs collecting, you can report it on my.hastings.gov.uk, and please put your own litter in bins.”

For more information on beaches in Hastings visit www.hastings.gov.uk/coastlinebeaches/