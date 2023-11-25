Hastings and Surrey have been shortlisted for several awards at the Gaydio Pride Awards 2024.

Alice-Louise Wallace has been shortlisted for Volunteer of the Year for her work with Crawley LGBT+, Compass Network has been shortlisted for Pride Network of the Year and Trans Pride Hastings shortlisted for Grassroots Pride of the Year with Brsk.

The announcements were made yesterday (Friday, November 24).

All nominees will be honoured at a ceremony in February 2024 at Manchester’s Hilton hotel, where guests will enjoy an evening of celebration, joined by a hoard of famous faces attending as guests and performers.

The transgender pride flag at the town hall in Hastings on March 31, which is International Transgender Day of Visibility

The 2023 ceremony, hosted by Gaydio’s breakfast show presenters Paris & Dave, saw a performance from top 10 selling artist Raye, a DJ set from Sigala and a performance from Danny Beard, winner of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK (Season 4).

Organisers of the awards said the 2024 awards will focus on regional and grassroots efforts, giving thanks to the unsung heroes within the community - 10 of the 13 categories were opened to the public in October, giving people the chance to shine a light on the individuals, charities, events and organisations making a positive difference to the lives of the LGBTQ+ community across the UK.

Kriss Herbert, network content director at Gaydio said: “We are thrilled to unveil the official shortlist for the Gaydio Pride Awards 2024 with Hilton! Our 2024 shortlist spotlights outstanding individuals, charities, events and organisations that make a difference, inspire change, and continuously make a positive impact on the lives of the LGBTQ+ community all year round, across the UK. We can’t wait to celebrate our shortlisters and reveal our winners at the 2024 ceremony - congratulations to our chosen shortlist.”