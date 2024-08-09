Hastings anti-racism rally to be held in town centre as part of national day of protest
The event is being organised by Hastings Stand Up to Racism.
The rally is part of a national day of protest against the riots, which have taken place across the country in the last week.
The event, which will be held tomorrow (Saturday, August 10) in Robertson Street outside Owens from noon, also follows on from a similar demonstration that took place on Wednesday (August 7) in Cambridge Gardens, which saw hundreds of people take part.
It was one of a number of anti-racism events held around the UK on Wednesday following information that a number of demonstrations against migrant information centres were scheduled to take place that evening, including one in Hastings town centre.
The news also came following a threat to Hastings Mosque last weekend, which Sussex Police are treating as a hate crime.
At Wednesday’s anti-racism rally, people were carrying flags and placards, singing songs such as ‘say it loud – say it clear – refugees are welcome here’ and ‘we are many, you are few – we are Hastings, who are you?’
A number of cars also sounded their horns in support as they drove by.
Earlier this week, Hastings and Rye MP Helena Dollimore said: “I am proud that Hastings and Rye is a community where we look out for each other and stick together.
“The rioting and violence that we have seen in other parts of the UK in recent days is shocking. This is not peaceful protest. This is far-right thuggery.
“To those who feel targeted because of the colour of your skin or your faith, please know that this violent mob do not represent our country of British values. As my late colleague Jo Cox MP said ‘we have more in common than what divides us’. We will not let the far right divide us.”