Hastings area country pub wins prestigious award

A family owned pub in the small village of Salehurst, near Robertsbridge, has been named Community Pub of the Year by the South East Sussex branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA)

The pub has been run for over 17 years by two local families and is known for being very community centric. as well as for the quality of its beers and ever-changing seasonal menu. It also has a south facing garden with extensive views over the Rother.

The CAMRA Community Award 2023, which was presented by local CAMRA organiser Peter Page Mitchell, highlights the importance of pubs in local communities and how valuable they are.

Chefs at the pub use locally sourced food whenever possible and recently created a vegan Mushroom Katsu Curry using local oyster mushrooms grown by a mushroom far in Hastings.

The pub has said it would like to thank its bar manager Dave, who keeps the cellar in tip top condition. The Salehurst Halt also features in the 2024 CAMRA Good Beer Guide.

