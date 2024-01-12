Hastings area pub is holding traditional Sussex Apple Tree Wassail event this weekend

The old Sussex tradition of apple tree wassailing will take place at the Robin Hood pub, Icklesham, on Saturday January 13.

​The old tradition of wassailing apple trees is pagan in origin and dates back to Anglo Saxon times, wassail coming from the Saxon Waes Hale meaning good health.

It takes place in early January and is a colourful and noisy ritual to ensure the trees bear a good harvest of apples the following autumn.

Cider is poured over the roots of the tree will wish good health, and cider-soaked toast hung in the branches as a tribute to birds. Then lots of noise is made to frighten away any evil spirits.

The tradition in the Hastings area was revived by Battle man John Beeching, who organised ceremonies at the Royal Oak, Whatlington and then at the Oak in Rye Foreign before passing on the batten to a local group led by Hastings man Mark Duncan.

It has been hosted by the Robin Hood at Icklesham for the past few years.

Saturday’s festivities will see the pub offering 35 local real ciders and ten real ales. There will be Morris dancing from local sides Sussex Junction and Winter Warmers and the last Mummers play of the year by Hollington Tipteerers. People are invited to bring pots and pans, horns or musical instruments to make a noise and are invited to join in with the singing of traditional wassail songs. The pub is encouraging people not to drive as parking is limited, but the Robin Hood, is on the late evening 100 bus route to and from Hastings and Rye.

If you can’t make it to Icklesham on Saturday, Hastings Morris side Rheda’s Dream are holding a family friendly Wassail event at Gensing gardens, in St Leonards, on Saturday January 27, from 3pm – 3.40pm. Bring your own mug and some apple juice to mull.

