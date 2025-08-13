Hastings area road to be closed for ten weeks due to gasworks.

Chowns Hill, off The Ridge at Hastings, will be closed for ten weeks from Monday September 1

Gas company SGN says it will begin essential gas network upgrades along Chowns Hill to keep supplies safe and reliable for local homes and businesses. The project is part of SGN’s long-term programme to replace ageing metal pipes with modern plastic ones that can last up to 80 years, helping reduce future disruptions. Work will take place in Chowns Hill, from the junction with the Ridge to the junction at Ivy House Lane. Chowns Hill will be closed in sections for safety. Signed diversions will be in place for through traffic. Residents and businesses within the works area will still have access (sometimes via the diversion). Pedestrian access will remain open. Cyclists will need to dismount through the closure points. A spokesperson for the gas company said: “While roadworks can be inconvenient, these upgrades will ensure local residents benefit from a safe and reliable gas supply for decades to come.” For more information visit: www.sgn.co.uk/Contact-SGN or call: 0800 912 170.