Hastings area village pub re-opens - and it looks amazing

The Horse and Cart pub at Peasmarsh, near Rye, has re-opened its doors after closing last December.

Carly Wells and husband Mike are running the pub and their vision is to bring the pub back to a village community hub in which people can drink, eat and stay.

Carly said: “We offer a range of both local and traditional drinks, hopefully to suit all customers. We have a new exciting homemade pizza menu to accompany your drinks, served Thursday to Saturday 12pm to 9pm, and on Sundays our Roasts will be available all day from 12pm to 6pm. The bar is open Monday to Sunday for drinks too. Our new telephone number : 01797 230639.”

1 . Horse and Cart The Horse and Cart at Peasmarsh Photo: supplied

2 . Horse and Cart Cosy interior Photo: supplied

3 . Horse and Cart Food at the Horse and Cart Photo: supplied

4 . The Horse and Cart comfortable seating Photo: supplied

