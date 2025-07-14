A professional graphic artist from Hastings has died, aged 96.

Paddy Summerfield specialised in a Japanese technique called chirigi-e.

She also wrote and published poetry.

Paddy was born in Hastings in 1929. Her father, George Summerfield, came to Hastings from London with his family after the First World War.

Her mother, Phyllis Birch, was from a military family and came to Hastings about the same time after her husband was killed in the war in France.

After being evacuated during the Second World War, Paddy returned to Hastings Grammar School for Girls and from there she won a scholarship to the Hastings School of Art.

She married David Millwood - also from a Hastings family. She was mother to two boys and stepmother to another. Her brother Richard Summerfield worked as a plumber in Hastings and her niece Jackie Summerfield is a professional ceramic artist and lecturer at East Sussex College.

Paddy’s husband, Jeffrey Harrod, said: “Paddy referred always to a teacher at her school and her mentors at the art school as key persons who helped her consider a life as an artist.

“Although she spent most of her life in Switzerland, France, and the Netherlands, she visited Hastings to see her family and always considered herself as a person from a sea-coast town.

“She died in the sea-coast town of Scheveningen in the Netherlands less than 200 miles from Hastings on the opposite side of the North Sea. She also lived at different times in Jamaica and the USA.”

Jeffery said Paddy began her creative life with a commission from the London store Liberties to make soft toys in 1944.

After a period in London with her first husband and children, the family moved to Geneva, Switzerland. It was from Geneva that she started her career as an artist having her first solo exhibition in 1976 in the ski resort of Chamonix, France.

Jeffery added: “In her early work Paddy focused on drawing and monoprint techniques. As she wanted her art to be available as widely as possible and especially to people with modest incomes, she started etching that allows for the production of less expensive pictures. Her themes at this time were on the relationship between nature and technology and humans and animals.

“She then pioneered the European development of interest in the Japanese chigiri-e technique of using hand-coloured torn paper to make pictures of flowers and other scenes.

“Paddy broadened the technique and applied it to creating abstract and figurative art.

“Many of Paddy’s themes for her chigiri-e work have been based on body language and her engagement with animals and nature, especially cats. She continued exhibiting until 2018 when she was nearly 90 years old. She then illustrated a children’s book in 2018 with many pictures of birds and cats.

“Her poetry reflected different stages of her life but always sympathised with the ordinary and less-privileged people.

“Her last creation, published five months before she died, was a book of poems with a selection of her work from her 50 years as an active artist.

“The title of the book, Just Dropping By, is taken from the first poem and reflects her view that people only die when they are forgotten and memory of them is enhanced by their production in life and creative art.”

Paddy is survived by her husband Jeffrey, her son Chris, and her stepson Julien, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.