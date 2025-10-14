Hastings attraction offering free crazy golf on rainy days

In anticipation of precipitation, the seafront attraction has fitted a “rain-o-meter” - when the gauge shows more than 3ml of the wet stuff has fallen that day families and friends will be able to take advantage of free rounds of golf across all three of the all-weather courses.

The attraction, at Pelham Place, will be running a series of fun, quirky and inventive incentives to encourage pros and novices alike to get out in the great outdoors and have fun this autumn.

To get your free round at Hastings Adventure Golf you’ll need to download the Hastings Adventure Golf app, downloadable for free on Apple App Store and Google Play.

When the rain-o-meter, positioned at the entrance to Hastings Adventure Golf, hits 3 ml, a push notification will alert app users that the offer is 'live' for that day, giving them an extra round of golf for free.

This will be available to redeem on the same day as the ticket purchased

Simon Tompkins, director of Hastings Adventure Golf, said: “As an attraction that is open 364 days of the year, we know that no matter how bad the weather gets, people will always come out to play on our courses. That’s why we want to reward the hardiest of crazy golf fans for the month of October with this unique offer.

“We’re all trying to make our pounds go a little further at the moment – so you’re safe in the knowledge that if it's bucketing down outside, there are deals to be had.”

1 . Hastings Adventure Golf rainy days offer Hastings Adventure Golf rainy days offer Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings Adventure Golf rainy days offer Hastings Adventure Golf rainy days offer Photo: supplied

3 . Hastings Adventure Golf rainy days offer Hastings Adventure Golf rainy days offer Photo: supplied