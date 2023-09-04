Residents and visitors in Hastings and St Leonards basked in the sunshine today (Monday, September 4) as the Met Office forecasts a mini-heatwave this week.

After a wetter than average summer, according to the Met Office, temperatures are set to reach the high 20s in 1066 Country, thanks to a phenomenon known as a ‘Spanish plume’.

People took to the beach to enjoy the warm weather.

Some areas of the county are expecting temperatures as high as 29C as a plume of warm air arrives from Spain.

The Met Office said as Hurricane Franklin crossed the Atlantic, it built an area of high pressure over the UK, resulting in drier and warmer conditions.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “The remnants of Franklin have been absorbed into another area of low pressure, swirling to the west of Iberia.

Hastings is expected to see highs of 27C on Wednesday (September 6).

The Met Office said the Spanish plume sees warm air pushing north from Iberia, cooler air advancing from the west and strong summer sunshine heating the air near the surface across France and the UK.

A spokesperson said: “Spanish plumes most often affect southern areas of the UK, with south eastern and southern England most at risk.

“These areas are closest to the source of the warm plume of air and so it is here that the contrast between warm and cool air masses is greatest.”

1 . People enjoying the sun in Hastings on September 4 2023. People enjoying the sun in Hastings on September 4 2023. Photo: staff

2 . People enjoying the sun in Hastings on September 4 2023. People enjoying the sun in Hastings on September 4 2023. Photo: staff

3 . People enjoying the sun in Hastings on September 4 2023. People enjoying the sun in Hastings on September 4 2023. Photo: staff