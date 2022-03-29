People enjoying the warm March weather on Hastings beach. Photo taken on March 26. SUS-220326-132912001

Hastings beach-goers make the most of the sunshine - in pictures

Scores of people flocked to Hastings seafront at the weekend to make the most of the sunny weather.

By Elliot Wright
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 10:31 am
Updated Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 10:35 am

Temperatures peaked at 20 degrees Celsius in some areas with a cooling breeze along the coast.

The Met Office said there will be a gradual transition to ‘less settled and colder’ conditions this week with increasing cloud and potentially some rain.

See if you can spot yourself, or someone you know by scrolling through our picture gallery.

1.

People enjoying the warm March weather on Hastings beach. Photo taken on March 26. SUS-220326-133213001

Photo Sales

2.

People enjoying the warm March weather on Hastings beach. Photo taken on March 26. SUS-220326-133201001

Photo Sales

3.

People enjoying the warm March weather on Hastings beach. Photo taken on March 26. SUS-220326-133148001

Photo Sales

4.

People enjoying the warm March weather on Hastings beach. Photo taken on March 26. SUS-220326-133122001

Photo Sales
HastingsTemperaturesMet Office
Next Page
Page 1 of 5