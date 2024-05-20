Hastings beaches win awards
Marina has been awarded the combined Blue Flag and Seaside Award, and Pelham has received the Seaside Award.
Aaron Woods, Coastal and Commercial Services Manager, said: “Retaining our award status is a fantastic achievement given the strict awards criteria, and the issues we have had with Southern Water. Thank you to the teams, including volunteers, who work hard to maintain the beaches so they are places for residents and visitors to enjoy. With the weather starting to improve, we ask that you help keep the beaches clean and tidy by putting your rubbish into bins or taking it home with you. If the bins are full, please report these on My Hastings so our waste teams can empty them.
“If you are planning to visit the beach this summer, please check the safety advice on the RNLI website and follow the advice from the Lifeguards, a seasonal service operates between May and late September. If you’re planning to spend a lot of time at the beach over the summer, you could rent one of our seasonal beach huts which are on the lower promenade at Marina beach. These are available to book for the week or for longer periods from now until 6 September.”
Full details of the criteria beaches must meet to receive the Blue Flag and Seaside awards are on the Keep Britain Tidy website: https://www.keepbritaintidy.org/blue-flag. These include strict water quality standards which are measured independently, and a requirement for dog control on the beaches.
For more information on beaches in Hastings visit https://www.hastings.gov.uk/coastlinebeaches.
