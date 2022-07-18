Hastings bed bug infestation - 'My son wakes up every day having been eaten alive'

Stephanie Kent, who lives in Kennedy Court, said: "My son wakes up every day having been eaten alive. I'm heavily pregnant and I don't want to bring my new born baby back to this flat until something is done. Optivo said it is my problem to deal with and they have provided no help.”

Residents of Kennedy Court, in Stonehouse Drive, have criticised the housing association for not providing help with the problem which they say has been ongoing for a month.

Optivo’s policy is that it is the residents’ responsibility to deal with bed bugs.

However, it said it did organise pest control experts to visit the site.

Stephanie Kent, who lives in Kennedy Court, said: “I'm fuming about the lack of help. My flat became infested by bed bugs around a month ago and me and my son were being bitten alive.

"They were in the skirting board and all in our bedding. I paid to get it fumigated, which resolved the problem for a while, but now I have them back again."

"Optivo said it is my problem to deal with and they have provided no help.”

Another resident claimed 20 flats in the block has become infested with bed bugs.

Optivo said it was only aware of cases in three homes.

A spokesperson for Optivo Housing Association said: “We’re continuing to offer advice to our residents at Kennedy Court on minimising the risk of bed bugs spreading.

“Under our policy, it’s the resident’s responsibility to contact a pest control contractor if there are bed bugs in their home.

“However, when we discovered an issue with bed bugs at Kennedy Court we took immediate action to help our residents. We organised pest control experts to attend and they’re currently treating three cases in three separate homes within the block.

“They’ve also been thoroughly checking communal areas, which are hoovered and cleaned weekly, and no bed bugs have been found.

“We’re not aware of a widespread problem at Kennedy Court. However, we’re monitoring the situation and if residents have concerns we’d encourage them to contact us.”