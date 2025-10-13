Hastings Bonfire Night - everything you need to know

Thousands are expected to line the streets to watch a torch-lit procession along the seafront and through the streets of the Old Town, followed by the lighting of a huge bonfire on the beach and a big firework display.

Hastings Bonfire Society will be joined by bonfire societies from across the county on the night, as well as drumming groups. The procession sets off from the White Rock area on the seafront at 7:15pm and turns into Robertson Street for the 'America Ground Ceremony'.

It then follows a route back to the seafront, via Harold Place and makes it way to the Old Town, moving up All Saints Street and down the High Street, then back along the seafront to the fire-site, opposite Pelham Crescent

The fireworks will start about 9:15pm, after the bonfire has been lit and burning for about 10-15 minutes. However as this is a live weather-dependent event and the procession timings vary, so timings can change rapidly.

Here is the programme of events for Saturday October 18:

From 9:30am - children's Guy making competition at Stade Hall - under 16s. Judging at 2pm by The Mayor for the winning Guy to take pride-of-place on the bonfire

4pm - donate something for a programme around the Stade, or Old Town or bonfire area. Look out for stripy jumpers and other odd people. Many pubs have them available along with a collection bucket.

5pm to 5.30pm - Road closure completion starting into force in time for the Junior Member's procession. Please don't park

5pm-5:30pm - Junior Member's procession from 5pm from the Stade westward along the promenade to the fire site at before 6pm, by when all road closures will be in place until 11pm.

6:30-6:45pm - Form up - bonfire societies, drummers and dance bands form on the seafront between Robertson Street and The White Rock Hotel.

6.45pm - Beacon Lit on the East Hill with Hastings Runners bringing lit torches to the assembly point.

7:00pm - The America Ground Ceremony. The America Ground Proclamation is read at the entrance to The America Ground.

7.15pm - Torchlit Procession The procession light their torches and set off from the junction of Robertson Street and the A259.

7.45pm As the procession passes the fire site a loud pyrotechnic set piece is discharged. The procession continues its route around the Old Town. Timings from here become increasingly uncertain depending on conditions/events of the evening.

8.50pm The procession arrives onto the fire site, heralded by Chinese crackers or other loud fireworks from Renegade Pyrotechnics crew.

9.00pm Bonfire prayers are said before the bonfire is lit by The Mayor and torches are thrown in.

9:15 pm- Fireworks Display. Renegade Pyrotechnics discharge an aerial display of amazing fireworks. During the display this year's chosen secret effigy will be dispatched as part of the fireworks.

11pm approximately - road closures end when the police and other authorities give the all-clear.

Their is rail disruption coinciding with the bonfire with engineering work taking place between Bexhill and Hastings/Ore, closing all lines. All day on Saturday and Sunday no trains will run between Bexhill and Hastings / Ore / Ashford International.

The Hastings bonfire event raises thousands of pounds for local community groups and charities, so please give generously to collectors on the night.

A spokesperson for the Bonfire Society said: “Hastings bonfire is a traditional event and may not be suitable for everyone. There will be loud bangs, flaming torches, fireworks and smoke. Please don’t bring pets or attempt to join the procession or enter the fire site.”

