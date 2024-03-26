Hastings Bonfire Society has pop-up shop in the Old Town
Hastings Borough Bonfire Society is running a pop-up shop in Hastings Old Town over the Easter period to raise funds for this year's big event in October.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There is a wide variety of pre-loved items on offer at the old Stone Corner shop on the corner of High Street and Courthouse Street.
It is open from Friday March 29 until Sunday April 7 from 10am – 5pm and 11am – 5pm on Sunday. People can bag a bargain or donate items to sell.
You can also chat to members about joining the bonfire society.