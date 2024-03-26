Hastings Bonfire Society has pop-up shop in the Old Town

​Hastings Borough Bonfire Society is running a pop-up shop in Hastings Old Town over the Easter period to raise funds for this year's big event in October.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 26th Mar 2024, 11:00 GMT
There is a wide variety of pre-loved items on offer at the old Stone Corner shop on the corner of High Street and Courthouse Street.

It is open from Friday March 29 until Sunday April 7 from 10am – 5pm and 11am – 5pm on Sunday. People can bag a bargain or donate items to sell.

You can also chat to members about joining the bonfire society.

