There is a wide variety of pre-loved items on offer at the old Stone Corner shop on the corner of High Street and Courthouse Street.

It is open from Friday March 29 until Sunday April 7 from 10am – 5pm and 11am – 5pm on Sunday. People can bag a bargain or donate items to sell.