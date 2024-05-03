Hastings Borough Council local election results 2024 - the full results
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sixteen of the council’s 32 seats were contested.
As a result of the election the council now has 12 Green, 8 Labour, 7 Independent, and 5 Conservative councillors.
These are the full results:
Ashdown
Daniel Hope, Green: 167
Thee Kuga, Reform UK: 116
Sorrell Marlow-Eastwood, Conservative: 470
Stephen Ludwig Milton, Liberal Democrat: 69
Steve Thorpe, Labour: 398
CON HOLD
Baird
Liam Atkins, Conservative: 312
Peter Charles Kingsley Bailey, Independent: 289
Liam Thomas David Crowter, Labour: 312
Emlyn Jones, Liberal Democrat: 35
Yunis Smith, Green: 387
GREEN GAIN
Braybrooke
Shelley Bland, Conservative: 161
Mark Richard Etherington, Green: 1,001
Tim John Cairns Shand, Labour: 616
GREEN GAIN
Castle
Rob Cooke, Conservative: 181
Becca Horn, Green: 1,108
James Thomas, Labour: 700
GREEN GAIN, IND LOSS*
*Incumbent councillor Clare Carr had initially been elected as Labour councillor
Central St Leonards
Craig Steven Andrew, Conservative: 156
Adele Judith Bates, Green: 820
Richard Haberkost, Unaffiliated: 50
Josh Matthews, Labour: 541
Steph Warren, Independent: 275
GREEN GAIN, LAB LOSS
Conquest
Paul Patrick James Foster, Conservative: 491
Tracey Lord, Green: 143
Hugh Philip Nicholson, Labour: 386
Stewart Gregory Rayment, Liberal Democrat: 107
Anna Mary Winston, Independent: 191
CON HOLD
Gensing
Edwina Hughes, Labour: 602
Christopher Meaden, Conservative: 183
Paula Vanessa Warne, Green: 1,073
GREEN GAIN, LAB LOSS
Hollington
Stephen Scott Butterton, Conservative: 261
Maya Anne Evans, Independent: 351
Danuta Kean, Labour: 395
Dulcie Charlotte Reynolds, Green: 74
LAB GAIN*
*Labour won the seat in 2021, with incumbant Maya Evans
Maze Hill
Sarah Amanda Chabala Buller, Independent: 68
Darren Buist Mackenzie, Green: 590
Bruce Meredeen, Liberal Democrat: 40
Paul Murphy, Reform UK: 83
Mike Southon, Labour: 397
Graeme David, Conservative: 380
GREEN GAIN, CON LOSS
Old Hastings
Martin Hugh Clarke, Conservative: 189
Jeremy Guy Hicks, Labour: 536
Julia Jayne Hilton, Green: 1,123
GREEN HOLD
Ore
Heather Alison Bishop, Labour: 327
Roger Streeten, Conservative: 195
Robert John Wakeford, Liberal Democrat: 37
Jo Walker, Green: 763
GREEN GAIN, CON LOSS
Silverhill
Lesley Ann Sammah Arshad, Green: 336
Billie Blue Ann Mary Barnes, Labour: 643
Lucian Fernando, Reform UK: 146
Max William James Hewitt, Conservative: 393
Terry Keen, Liberal Democrat: 56
LAB GAIN, REFORM LOSS
St Helens
Ollie Hunter, Green: 287
Bob Lloyd, Liberal Democrat: 91
Jackie Patton, Independent: 293
Peter William Pragnell, Conservative: 456
David Edgar Whitehill, Labour: 503
LAB GAIN, CON LOSS
Tressell
Sue Clarke, Conservative: 104
Natalie Sophia Rayner Gaimster, Green: 817
Anna Jane Sabin, Labour: 324
GREEN GAIN, IND LOSS*
Incumbent elected as a Labour councillor.
West St Leonards
Karl Beaney, Conservative: 402
Marisa McGreevy-Rose, Green: 182
Jonathan Stoodley, Liberal Democrat: 44
Adam Daniel Taylor-Foster, Independent: 70
Trevor Edward Webb, Labour: 441
LAB GAIN, CON LOSS
Wishing Tree
Helen Louise Kay, Labour: 603
Rob Lee, Conservative: 216
Ian Peter Miller, Independent: 213
Mike Wharton, Green: 142
LAB HOLD
All candidates marked as Independent are standing for the Hastings Independent Group.