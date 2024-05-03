Hastings Borough Council local election results 2024 - the full results

Hastings Borough Council election results are starting to come in.
By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 3rd May 2024, 15:11 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 16:54 BST
Sixteen of the council’s 32 seats were contested.

As a result of the election the council now has 12 Green, 8 Labour, 7 Independent, and 5 Conservative councillors.

These are the full results:

Hastings Borough Council local elections 2024. Pic: Hastings Borough CouncilHastings Borough Council local elections 2024. Pic: Hastings Borough Council
Ashdown

Daniel Hope, Green: 167

Thee Kuga, Reform UK: 116

Sorrell Marlow-Eastwood, Conservative: 470

Stephen Ludwig Milton, Liberal Democrat: 69

Steve Thorpe, Labour: 398

CON HOLD

Baird

Liam Atkins, Conservative: 312

Peter Charles Kingsley Bailey, Independent: 289

Liam Thomas David Crowter, Labour: 312

Emlyn Jones, Liberal Democrat: 35

Yunis Smith, Green: 387

GREEN GAIN

Braybrooke

Shelley Bland, Conservative: 161

Mark Richard Etherington, Green: 1,001

Tim John Cairns Shand, Labour: 616

GREEN GAIN

Castle

Rob Cooke, Conservative: 181

Becca Horn, Green: 1,108

James Thomas, Labour: 700

GREEN GAIN, IND LOSS*

*Incumbent councillor Clare Carr had initially been elected as Labour councillor

Central St Leonards

Craig Steven Andrew, Conservative: 156

Adele Judith Bates, Green: 820

Richard Haberkost, Unaffiliated: 50

Josh Matthews, Labour: 541

Steph Warren, Independent: 275

GREEN GAIN, LAB LOSS

Conquest

Paul Patrick James Foster, Conservative: 491

Tracey Lord, Green: 143

Hugh Philip Nicholson, Labour: 386

Stewart Gregory Rayment, Liberal Democrat: 107

Anna Mary Winston, Independent: 191

CON HOLD

Gensing

Edwina Hughes, Labour: 602

Christopher Meaden, Conservative: 183

Paula Vanessa Warne, Green: 1,073

GREEN GAIN, LAB LOSS

Hollington

Stephen Scott Butterton, Conservative: 261

Maya Anne Evans, Independent: 351

Danuta Kean, Labour: 395

Dulcie Charlotte Reynolds, Green: 74

LAB GAIN*

*Labour won the seat in 2021, with incumbant Maya Evans

Maze Hill

Sarah Amanda Chabala Buller, Independent: 68

Darren Buist Mackenzie, Green: 590

Bruce Meredeen, Liberal Democrat: 40

Paul Murphy, Reform UK: 83

Mike Southon, Labour: 397

Graeme David, Conservative: 380

GREEN GAIN, CON LOSS

Old Hastings

Martin Hugh Clarke, Conservative: 189

Jeremy Guy Hicks, Labour: 536

Julia Jayne Hilton, Green: 1,123

GREEN HOLD

Ore

Heather Alison Bishop, Labour: 327

Roger Streeten, Conservative: 195

Robert John Wakeford, Liberal Democrat: 37

Jo Walker, Green: 763

GREEN GAIN, CON LOSS

Silverhill

Lesley Ann Sammah Arshad, Green: 336

Billie Blue Ann Mary Barnes, Labour: 643

Lucian Fernando, Reform UK: 146

Max William James Hewitt, Conservative: 393

Terry Keen, Liberal Democrat: 56

LAB GAIN, REFORM LOSS

St Helens

Ollie Hunter, Green: 287

Bob Lloyd, Liberal Democrat: 91

Jackie Patton, Independent: 293

Peter William Pragnell, Conservative: 456

David Edgar Whitehill, Labour: 503

LAB GAIN, CON LOSS

Tressell

Sue Clarke, Conservative: 104

Natalie Sophia Rayner Gaimster, Green: 817

Anna Jane Sabin, Labour: 324

GREEN GAIN, IND LOSS*

Incumbent elected as a Labour councillor.

West St Leonards

Karl Beaney, Conservative: 402

Marisa McGreevy-Rose, Green: 182

Jonathan Stoodley, Liberal Democrat: 44

Adam Daniel Taylor-Foster, Independent: 70

Trevor Edward Webb, Labour: 441

LAB GAIN, CON LOSS

Wishing Tree

Helen Louise Kay, Labour: 603

Rob Lee, Conservative: 216

Ian Peter Miller, Independent: 213

Mike Wharton, Green: 142

LAB HOLD

All candidates marked as Independent are standing for the Hastings Independent Group.

