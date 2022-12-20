Hastings Borough Council has been allocated £1 million from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund over the next three years for use in one of its most deprived wards.

The money will be spent in the Broomgrove area, which was identified as one of the town’s most deprived wards.

The fund is aimed at levelling up opportunity and prosperity and overcoming geographical inequalities that have held areas back in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investment will cover three areas: communities and place; support for local businesses and people and skills.

Cllr Paul Barnett and Cllr Maya Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council will be working closely with partners to deliver the programme, which is being drafted.

Speaking about the funding that has been allocated, Cllr Paul Barnett, leader of the council, said: “We are pleased this money has been allocated to help us address the inequality we have across our town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We look forward to working with residents, partner organisations and colleagues to put together the programme for this spending.”

Cllr Andy Batsford, lead councillor for health and culture, added: “With this great news we have already started the street level conversations with residents, community leaders, creative artists and lead NHS and health practitioners to ensure we use this money as the start to real lasting change in Broomgrove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broomgrove has been identified as one of Hastings' most deprived wards.

"We hope the funding will develop better health, play, sports and arts opportunities by 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work on the proposed projects will begin in 2023, with the programme due to end in 2025.