The money will be spent in the Broomgrove area, which was identified as one of the town’s most deprived wards.
The fund is aimed at levelling up opportunity and prosperity and overcoming geographical inequalities that have held areas back in the past.
The investment will cover three areas: communities and place; support for local businesses and people and skills.
The council will be working closely with partners to deliver the programme, which is being drafted.
Speaking about the funding that has been allocated, Cllr Paul Barnett, leader of the council, said: “We are pleased this money has been allocated to help us address the inequality we have across our town.
"We look forward to working with residents, partner organisations and colleagues to put together the programme for this spending.”
Cllr Andy Batsford, lead councillor for health and culture, added: “With this great news we have already started the street level conversations with residents, community leaders, creative artists and lead NHS and health practitioners to ensure we use this money as the start to real lasting change in Broomgrove.
"We hope the funding will develop better health, play, sports and arts opportunities by 2025.”
Work on the proposed projects will begin in 2023, with the programme due to end in 2025.
More information will be released on the projects during the programme.