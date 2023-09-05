A Hastings schoolboy, who died in a road collision near Bexhill, has been posthumously honoured.

Harry Dennis, 11, who attended The Hastings Academy, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the collision in Hooe last December.

The 11-year-old was critically injured and airlifted to hospital for treatment following the collision on December 15. He died two days later.

This week he was posthumously honoured at an award ceremony, where he and other organ donors received the Order of St John Award for Organ Donation.

His mum Maria said: “Harry was a whirlwind, just absolutely full of life. He loved his sports and being outside, he had so many friends, he was the joker. If he made you laugh it made his day.

“He loved football, Manchester United, and he played for Hastings Athletic. He made lots of friends through football and was a real social butterfly, always talking to people when we were out and about.

“He had just started secondary school and had settled well, he took kids under his wing and was really kind and caring.

“Harry has left a big hole, it seems so quiet and empty with him missing, which is what is so hard. He had such an impact on so many people.

“Last December there was a car accident and Harry had to be airlifted to Kings. His lung had collapsed and there was a lack of oxygen to his brain causing it to swell. Despite every effort, nothing could be done to save him. The damage done was irreversible.

“I saw the story of a little girl who had been an organ donor on the wall in the hospital and it planted a seed, I can still picture her now. We had had a conversation as a family about organ donation but I’d completely forgotten.

“That was only about a month before the accident, it was a quick conversation but it was so powerful. The organ donation staff were amazing, so lovely. We knew it was the right thing to do, Harry had the most amazing jam packed 11 years of life, he was always doing something. If just a snippet of that could go to somebody else, I knew it would bring us some comfort.

“It was the toughest thing I have ever had to do but his donation makes me feel proud. I went to the Order of St John awards and felt really proud. I didn’t feel sad at that time, just proud. His donation makes me smile. Other people have got a bit of him and I like to think a bit of his personality, so their families must be thinking, what is going on when they start knee-sliding in the mud at every opportunity. And that makes me chuckle.”

Harry helped five people, donating his kidneys, pancreas and liver which was split to help more than one person.

Mick Messinger, Chancellor of the Priory of England and the Islands of the Order of St John, said: “It is a pleasure and privilege to work with NHS Blood and Transplant again on a 10th year of ceremonies to mark the wonderful gifts of life given by people who chose to donate organs and their families who supported them in this decision. These events are always very emotional and I pay tribute to all the families that attend and, most of all, to their loved ones who have selflessly helped others to live after their own passing.”

The Order of St John Award for Organ Donation features the organ donation heart logo backed by the Maltese Cross, which is used by the Order of St John - above the words ‘add life, give hope’.

Harry Dennis football top.jpg Harry Dennis.

Harry Dennis on the beach.jpg Harry Dennis.

Harry Dennis jumping in the mud.jpg Harry Dennis.