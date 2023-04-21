The Normans may have long since gone, but Hastings is preparing for an annual invasion with thousands of bikers expected to arrive in the town on bank holiday Monday (May 1).

May Day bike run at Hastings last year. Pic by Andrew Clifton

The May bank holiday bike run is one of the biggest in the country and Hastings Borough Council is putting measures in place to make sure it goes as smoothly as possible with minimum disruption.

A council spokesperson said: “Hastings is looking forward to welcoming bikers for the traditional May Day bank holiday bike run on Monday, 1 May.

“Dedicated bike parking will be provided in Pelham Place car park on the seafront and the Stade open space in the Old Town. We ask bikers to please park safely in these dedicated parking areas and not on the road or pavements, which can cause delays and obstruction to emergency vehicles.

“Unfortunately, there have been instances in the past of emergency vehicles struggling to get along the seafront, and wheelchairs/ pushchairs struggling to pass bikes on the pavement. All we are asking is for people to be sensible so everyone can have a great time; the many bikers who we love to see and the many spectators/visitors who also love to see the bikes. We hope you all have a great time on 1 May.

“Don't forget if you are coming by car, you can park in the Priory Street, Carlisle Parade and Priory Meadow car parks. If you normally park your car in Pelham Place Car Park, this will need to be moved before 1 May.”

The bank holiday Monday is expected to be one the busiest days of the year in Hastings, with thousands of people also packing into the Old Town to watch the colourful Jack in the Green procession and festivities with the event celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

