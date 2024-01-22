BREAKING

Hastings businesses leader appeals to vandals to stop damaging buses

Local business leader and Platinum Champion Brett McLean is appealing to vandals who are targeting Stagecoach South East buses to stop.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 14:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A spate of vandalism has resulted in service diversions and cancellations to daily services with the culprits targeting buses with air rifle pellets and bricks resulting in smashed windows.

Brett said " Buses play a pivotal role with connecting communities together, taking people to work, GP and hospital appointments, shopping, social activities, taking students to academy and college and provide a much more cost effective opportunity especially for those on a low income to travel especially whilst the £2.00 capped fares scheme is active.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When a bus is targeted by mindless vandalism and damaged that bus has to go out of service and remains in the garage until its repaired therefore interfering with scheduled timetabled services often causing inconvenience to other passengers."

Most Popular
A bus being repaired at the Hastings depotA bus being repaired at the Hastings depot
A bus being repaired at the Hastings depot

Last week eight vehicles were being repaired by the engineering team at the Beaufort Road depot which caused cancellations to services 20, 22, 29 and 99 which inconvenienced Stagecoach operations and angered passengers due to bus services being cancelled.

Brett said: "Those that are responsible for damaging vehicles by way of throwing bricks at buses are putting the lives of drivers and passengers at risk, this had to stop before someone is seriously injured."

Related topics:HastingsStagecoach