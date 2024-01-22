Local business leader and Platinum Champion Brett McLean is appealing to vandals who are targeting Stagecoach South East buses to stop.

A spate of vandalism has resulted in service diversions and cancellations to daily services with the culprits targeting buses with air rifle pellets and bricks resulting in smashed windows.

Brett said " Buses play a pivotal role with connecting communities together, taking people to work, GP and hospital appointments, shopping, social activities, taking students to academy and college and provide a much more cost effective opportunity especially for those on a low income to travel especially whilst the £2.00 capped fares scheme is active.

“When a bus is targeted by mindless vandalism and damaged that bus has to go out of service and remains in the garage until its repaired therefore interfering with scheduled timetabled services often causing inconvenience to other passengers."

A bus being repaired at the Hastings depot

Last week eight vehicles were being repaired by the engineering team at the Beaufort Road depot which caused cancellations to services 20, 22, 29 and 99 which inconvenienced Stagecoach operations and angered passengers due to bus services being cancelled.