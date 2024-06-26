Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A café’s campaign to help children living in poverty in Hastings is to be highlighted in a Channel 4 documentary next week.

The Grumpy Cook, a not-for-profit café run by community interest company, Table88, is launching its Help a Hastings Child appeal on Friday (June 28).

Barry Ashley, director of Table88, said film crews were in town to interview him about the work the restaurant does in the town and to talk about the appeal.

The Grumpy Cook will feature in Channel 4’s programme, Skint: The Truth Behind Britain's Broken Economy, with Tim Harford on Monday (July 1) at 9pm.

Staff at The Grumpy Cook

Barry said: “Our urgent Crowdfund initiative aims to support the one in four children living in poverty in Hastings, addressing critical needs such as clothing, school supplies, and access to sanitary products.

“Recent statistics reveal that 25 per cent of children in Hastings are living in poverty, with many lacking basic necessities like socks, appropriate clothing for physical education, and essential hygiene products.

“The Grumpy Cook, known for its ongoing efforts to fight food poverty without stigma and combat loneliness among the elderly, is expanding its mission to provide a broader range of support to local children in need.”

The Help a Hastings Child appeal is looking for both monetary donations and specific items, including trousers and skirts, socks and tights, polo shirts, stationery products, rucksacks, calculators and sanitary products.

Barry added: “All donations will be distributed through local schools, ensuring that the supplies reach the children who need them most directly.

“The Grumpy Cook’s vision is for every child in Hastings to have the resources they need to reach their full potential. By providing essential equipment and support, the Grumpy Cook aims to help children excel in their education, go on to further education, secure good jobs, and ultimately break the cycle of poverty.”

The Grumpy Cook opened its latest branch in Robertson Street in July last year.

It started in 2012 when Barry began making food for other cafés and farm shops.

In 2015 the brand secured its first café in Milton Keynes and then expanded to open three further cafes there. After the pandemic, two of these cafes closed but The Grumpy Cook secured a partnership with Groundworks South to run a café at The Bale House.