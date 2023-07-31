Hastings care residents' heartwarming friendship shines ahead of International Friendship Day

Two residents at a Hastings care home have proven that you’re never too old to make friends and are celebrating their growing friendship this International Friendship Day (Sunday July 30).

Peggy and Barbara, residents at Mountside Care Home, a branch of ACI Care that specialise in residential, dementia and respite care, recently struck up a friendship after finding that both their daughters worked as exam invigilators at local schools.

From then on, the duo became inseparable with staff always finding the pair deep in conversation with a hot drink or taking part in one of the home’s many activities.

Speaking of their newfound friendship, Peggy said: “It’s great having someone to talk to who understands me and she always knows how to make me laugh.” Whilst Barbara added: “We really enjoy each other's company and doing things together.”

Best of friends - residents celebrate International Friendship Day

Mountside strongly encourages the forming of new friendships and relationships to promote socialisation and positive mental health. The home also strives to make every resident feel part of the community and to try and alleviate feelings of isolation and loneliness that are more prevalent amongst elderly care residents – with 60% of people in care homes reporting they get no visitors, according to Age UK.

Peggy previously worked in a village shop and post office, whilst Barbara, a resident at Mountside for 12 years, worked as a nanny for Lord Peckingham. Both ladies will be enjoying a cup of tea and a slice of cake tea together to mark the day and show gratitude to the companionship Mountside offers its residents.

Ravi Sodha, Director of ACI Care, said: “We believe that friendship knows no age limits, and Peggy and Barbara's beautiful bond is a testament to that. It’s lovely to witness such genuine connections between our residents, proving that companionship and laughter can brighten any stage of life.”

International Friendship Day seeks to promote the role that friendship plays across all cultures. The United Nations encourages society groups to hold events, activities and initiatives that contribute to the efforts of the community towards promoting a dialogue of solidarity, mutual understanding and reconciliation.

For more information on Mountside and ACI Care, please visit https://aci.care/mountside/.