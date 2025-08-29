Hastings celebrates the arts as curtain goes up on Coastal Currents festival this weekend

Continuing through September, Coastal Currents offers a diverse programme of performances, local arts projects and open studios.

Coastal Currents kicks off on Friday August 29, from 7pm – midnight, with a free opening event at Eat@ The Stade. Free glass of fizz on arrival.

Sunday August 31 sees a spectacle on the West Hill with dozens of Kate Bush fans dressing in red for The Most Wuthering Heights Day. People of all ages and genders can join in the fun.

be there at 1pm to join with the dance and bring your own picnic.

Restless bodies brings together image work by artists and performance artists and takes place over two venues and two weekends. It runs at Electro Studio Project Space in St Leonards on August 30 and 31 from noon to 5pm before moving to the Old Observer Building in Cambridge Road, from September 6 – 7, from 11am – 4pm.

Lido Land invited people to come along and celebrate the unique history of the old bathing pool in St Leonards at at Electro Studio Project Space in Seaside Road, St Leonards. The opening event is on Friday September 5 from 6pm – 9pm. The gallery will then be open 12 noon – 5pm from September 5 – 7 and 12 – 14.

The new tapestry Hastings in Stitches is on display in Hastings Museum & Art Gallery from Thursday 28 August – Sunday 7 September and is free to view. In 1995 a community project called ‘Hastings in Stitches’ launched, a tapestry made up of 68 small panels of embroidery that delivered an art piece depicting 68 organisations. This piece was created by local embroidery and textile makers with the organisations with the Women’s cooperative.

The single pieces were joined together to make one tapestry that is currently displayed in the Hastings Town Hall. Arts on Prescription are making a new piece for 2025; working alongside 68 organisations and 15 local Embroidery artists to be launched during Coastal Currents in September 2025 to celebrate the 30th Birthday of the original.

Numerous artists across Hastings and St Leonards will be opening their studios to the public during the course of the Coastal Currents Festival and look out for exciting new street art appearing around the town.

Festival director Tina Morris said: “Thanks to everyone who makes it possible to keep this independent community festival alive. Coastal Currents started in 1999 and has reinvented itself every year since to reflect the amazing creative community on this coastline, thanks to all your participation, attendance and contributions.”

You can see the full programme of events and open studios by visiting www.coastalcurrents.org.uk/

