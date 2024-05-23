Hastings chef finds recipe for fundraising success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A chef from Hastings has raised more than £1,500 for Help for Heroes after walking 120 miles across three weeks with his two-year-old cocker pug, Harry.

Graham Martin, 32, who works at the Dolphin Inn, Rock-a-Nore Rd, decided to raise funds for the Armed Forces charity because he is “in awe” of the work the Charity does.

The majority of the money raised came from friends, colleagues, and regulars in the pub, topped up with kind donations on his Just Giving page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham explained: “We are in absolute awe of what Help for Heroes does and are proud to have supported the cause.

Graham and Henry on their walk ... or carry

“Where we live in Hastings, we’re lucky enough to have lots of walks in the surrounding areas and neighbouring towns, so we did treks over Hastings Country Park, Rye Harbour, and walked along the coast to Norman's Bay, near Eastbourne, on one day.

“I don’t have any military connections personally but think the work the Charity does is phenomenal. I’m a strong believer that ex-service personnel should receive the help and rehabilitation they deserve. And judging by the support I’ve received, so does the community of Hastings Old Town.”

Sarah Whattam, the Charity’s Senior Regional Fundraising Manager, said: “What a lovely story of a local community joining together to support a worthy cause. Thank you to Graham, Harry and everybody who has supported their efforts. If I’m ever in Hastings, I’ll be sure to drop into the Dolphin to say thanks personally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Help for Heroes champions the Armed Forces community and helps them live well after service. The charity helps veteran families to recover and get on with their lives. It has already supported more than 31,000 people and won’t stop until every veteran gets the support they deserve.

Cocker pug Harry, sporting his Help for Heroes bandana

The Charity supports veteran families, from any branch of the UK military – regulars or reserves – irrespective of length or place of service, and locally embedded civilians (and their families) who worked under the command of UK Armed Forces.