Members of a football club have rallied round a chip shop owner to help him visit his parents, who have been caught up in the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Ali Yukselir, who runs Oh My Cod in Queens Road, is flying out to a remote village in eastern Turkey where his mum and dad are among thousands of people stricken by the disaster, which hit the area and neighbouring Syria last Monday (February 6).

Generous players at Hastings United Walking Football club came together to help raise the money towards Ali’s plane ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although his parents’ house did not collapse, many homes in their village in the foothills of the mountains were destroyed and the authorities will not allow them to return home.

Ali Yukselir, right, with club treasurer Andrew Fleming

Ali's elderly parents have been forced to sleep in their car. He now has a one-way ticket to Turkey, allowing him to stay as long as possible to make sure his mum and dad are safe and comfortable.

When the call for help went out to his teammates, more than £400 was raised within hours and Ali was also helped by kind donations from other friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money came in direct to the club’s bank account from members and by pitch-side cash donations.

Ali said: "I do not have the words to tell how grateful I am. Since I joined the club everyone has been my friend. Now I know how big the friendship is. Thank you all from me and my parents."

Club Chairman Phil Aspinall said: "Ali has been a big character at the club from almost the beginning. He sponsored the red and white shirts which our Hornets team proudly wears.

"Ali put something in when we were starting out and now we have been able to give something back. We all wish him and his parents well. It is an amazing response from the lads and I am so proud our club was able to help in some small way."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be regular updates on this page from Ali's mission to Turkey.