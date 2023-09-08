A building housing a cinema is for sale with a guide price of up to £2m.

Commercial property auctioneers Acuitus said the freehold of the Odeon cinema, operating at 122 Albert Road and 6 to 9 Queens Road is to be sold at the forthcoming Acuitus commercial property auction later this month.

A spokesperson said: “The 19,219-sq ft property currently produces an annual rental income of £322,141 and has a guide price of £1.9m-£2m. The current lease with Odeon Cinemas runs until June 30, 2038, benefitting from annual RPI rental increases to a minimum of one per cent and a maximum of five per cent.”

The property contains the Odeon, which has four screens of 138, 162, 132 and 116 seats, as well as a ground-floor foyer and café together with first, second and third floors for the screen and projection rooms.

The Odeon cinema in Hastings. Picture: Contributed

Jon Skerry, of Acuitus, said: “Located in the heart of the town centre and close to the main entrance to the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, this is a unique property which also offers investors long-term income with further conversion possibilities in the future.”