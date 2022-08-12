Hastings Citizens Advice calling on tenants and landlords to take part in energy efficiency discussions

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is involved in a pilot project, funded by central government, which will test new approaches to increase the take-up of energy efficiency improvements in privately rented homes within Hastings and St Leonards, in

order to secure positive outcomes for residents’ health and the environment.

Tracy Dighton, chief officer of Citizens Advice 1066 said: “With the cost-of-living crisis taking energy bills to the highest levels ever seen by households, this is the right time for tenants to share their experiences in asking their landlords to make improvements in energy efficiency measures.

Tracy Dighton from 1066 Citizens Advice

"Landlords too have the pressure of meeting the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards and may want

to take the opportunity to help influence future government policy.”

The initial phase, running to the end of September, will look at the barriers and incentives to undertaking energy efficiency measures in privately rented households.

Citizens Advice 1066 will be facilitating discussions with local landlords and tenants, involving a representative from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Early in 2023 the project will begin the delivery phase, piloting the solutions to

overcome these barriers in eligible households. If landlords or tenants in Castle, Gensing or Central St Leonards wards would like to take part in discussions please get in touch with Mike Pepler, project lead at Citizens Advice 1066, at [email protected]

For detailed information about the Partnerships for People and Place project, please visit the website www.citizensadvice1066.co.uk/PeopleandPlace.