Councillors in Hastings recently voted to call for such a move when they discussed the 20’s Plenty motion.

An online petition has been set up calling for 20mph to be the speed limit in residential areas in town, with more than 230 people signing so far.

Readers took to the Observer’s Facebook page to give their views.

Phil Wilson said: “No doubt an attempt to make the roads safer for cyclists but how many motorists will comply? It's awfully slow from a driver's perspective.

"It only needs one impatient speeding driver to collide with a cyclist to cause a fatality. Both roads either side of the park will need to be restricted to 20mph if this idea is to keep cyclists out.”

Michael Turner said: “Just need to control the existing limits. Police don't have the resources so whatever the limit some will just ignore them. Harrow Lane is 30mph but not very many people adhere to it.”

Colin Mitchell said: “Battle Road is a race track, Gillsmans Hill and the link road are all the same but there are no police to patrol any of these roads. Any limits will be ignored until injuries or deaths occur and then only talk about what should happen.”

Ross Pitman said the plans would be a ‘waste of time and money’.

Danny Rowe said: “20mph is madness, obviously want to destroy Hastings.”

Darren Russell said: “(It) won’t make them safer. I live in Hove during the week where everywhere is 20mph. Even the police won’t enforce it. I’ve seen more accidents over here with the go slow drivers and pedestrians’ push bikes etc, plus the cars are idling longer on the road, so that’s upping pollution.”

Following the vote at the recent council meeting, Cllr Amanda Jobson, Green councillor for Gensing ward, said: “Councillors spoke of a real concern of speeding vehicles in their wards affecting residents with noise pollution particularly impacting resident’s health and damage to vehicles from speeding vehicles.

“There have been two deaths earlier this year, with Hastings and St Leonards preferring a safer more pedestrianised town centre with more active travel, encouraging walking and cycling to improve our local community life.”

