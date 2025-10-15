Hastings Council concerns over Banksy vandalism
A Council spokesperson said: “There is a Banksy mural on beach steps in St Leonards. To help preserve this, a protective screen is in place, and over winter each year it is covered completely to give extra protection from the high tides and stormy weather.
"Unfortunately, this year, the protective screen has been repeatedly vandalised, potentially damaging the artwork, and costing money for repairs that could be spent supporting the community. Cllr Glenn Haffenden, leader of the council and lead councillor for community safety, said: “The Banksy is a loved feature for residents. Steps are taken to protect it as a piece of art, so it is disappointing that the protective screen is repeatedly damaged, causing unnecessary cost and potentially harming the artwork.
"If you are aware of any incidents of vandalism anywhere in the borough, please report them to us via www.my.hastings.gov.uk/MyServices.”