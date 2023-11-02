BREAKING
Hastings Council goes into 'emergency' mode to support rough sleepers

Hastings Borough Council activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) last night to help vulnerable people who are on the street.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 08:10 GMT
The Council has been working with The Seaview Project to provide places of overnight safety for rough sleepers living on the streets during the current severe weather.

They opened the overnight centre, at Hatherley Road, St Leonards, from 6pm last night, where rough sleepers were able to access hot drinks, food and other facilities such as showers and dry clothes.

Cllr James Bacon said: “We are continuing to support rough sleepers this winter, including providing support to find a longer term home.

Hastings Council is taking action to look after homeless people during the storm

"If you are concerned about someone who is rough sleeping, let us know at www.thestreetlink.org.uk.”

The local Surviving The Street charity is also linking up with Seaview to make sure as many street homeless get into shelter today, with hot food and and warm clothing.

Charity co-founder James Robinson said last night: “Our team will be out picking up homeless people to take them to the Seaview Project. We are doing all we can to assist in the storm.”

