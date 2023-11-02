Hastings Council goes into 'emergency' mode to support rough sleepers
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Council has been working with The Seaview Project to provide places of overnight safety for rough sleepers living on the streets during the current severe weather.
They opened the overnight centre, at Hatherley Road, St Leonards, from 6pm last night, where rough sleepers were able to access hot drinks, food and other facilities such as showers and dry clothes.
Cllr James Bacon said: “We are continuing to support rough sleepers this winter, including providing support to find a longer term home.
"If you are concerned about someone who is rough sleeping, let us know at www.thestreetlink.org.uk.”
The local Surviving The Street charity is also linking up with Seaview to make sure as many street homeless get into shelter today, with hot food and and warm clothing.
Charity co-founder James Robinson said last night: “Our team will be out picking up homeless people to take them to the Seaview Project. We are doing all we can to assist in the storm.”