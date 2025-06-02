Hastings Council to light up Bottle Alley for Pride Month

Bottle Alley lit up for Pride Month

Hastings Borough Council has lit-up Bottle Alley in rainbow colours and will be flying the flag for Pride Month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pride Month is traditionally celebrated in June around the world, including in the United Kingdom. This year Pride Month will take place from June 1 to June 30.

A spokesperson for the Council said: “This is a month we celebrate diversity, promote equality and recognise the discrimination that still faces the LGBTQ+ community.

"We will have The Progress flag flying outside the Town Hall and Muriel Matters House and Bottle Alley lights will be in rainbow colours for the whole of June to celebrate Pride Month.”