Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The authority said this updates the rules around where dogs are allowed to be on the beaches and in parks and green spaces across Hastings and St Leonards.

The rules mean dogs must be on a lead along the whole promenade, no more than six dogs can be taken out by one person at any time, and all dog fouling across the borough must be picked up and put in a bin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone not following these rules could be fined, the council said.

Muriel Matters House, Hastings Borough Council offices.

There are two dog exclusion areas on the beach over the summer. Dogs will not be allowed on these areas of the beach between April 1 to September 30, the council added.

These areas are from the east of Rock-a-Nore to the east side of Hastings Pier and from the west end of Bottle Alley to opposite the Royal Victoria Hotel.

The borough council said dogs are allowed on the beach either on or off-lead at any time on the beach from the west of Hastings Pier to the west end of Bottle Alley and from opposite the Royal Victoria Hotel until the border with Rother where their restrictions take over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the winter period (October 1 to March 31), dogs are allowed on all parts of the beach either on or off-lead, the council said.

There are also restrictions in parks and green spaces across the borough, with dogs not allowed in any of the water in Alexandra Park or St Leonards Gardens.

Dogs are also not allowed in children’s play areas, multi-use games areas, skate parks, tennis courts or bowls greens, the council said. They must be on leads at specified times in the parks.

New signage is being installed along the seafront, in the parks and green spaces, and across the borough to let people know about the restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council added that anyone in breach of the new restrictions could be given an on the spot fine of up to £100 or prosecuted in court with a fine of up to £1,000.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for community safety, said: “These updated restrictions mean it will be clear for dog owners to know where they can have their dogs off the lead.

“While we know that most dog owners are responsible, there have been a number of dog-related incidents recently. These restrictions will help keep residents and visitors safe.

“I am glad that the PSPO will mean that anyone who allows a dog to foul and does not pick it up could be fined as I know this is something residents are concerned about. Please keep your eyes open for the updated signage across the borough and let us know if you have any feedback on dog behaviour as we will be reviewing the PSPO to see how it is working.”