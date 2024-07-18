Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hastings councillor says he will be ‘demanding’ a social housing group provide more information about its controversial decision to vacate a block of flats.

Speaking at a full council meeting on Wednesday (July 17), Cllr Glenn Haffenden, Hastings Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing and community wellbeing, said he would be asking the social housing provider Orbit to provide the council with more information about its decision to remove tenants from Clifton Court in Holmesdale Gardens.

The decision has proven to be controversial, with campaigners calling on Orbit to bring the 53-unit apartment building back into use. Orbit says the property is not suitable for habitation or refurbishment and says it plans to redevelop the site.

Cllr Haffenden had been responding to a question posed by Green Party councillor Becca Horn, whose ward includes the empty block of flats.

Housing Rebellion held a protest at Clifton Court

Cllr Horn said: “Currently Orbit have not released or revealed their detailed explanation as to what the independent investigation found as to why this block of housing must, in their eyes, be demolished.

“So I wondered if Cllr Haffenden is able to press them for the council to view this report?”

Cllr Haffenden said: “Myself and Cllr Hilton are actually meeting with Orbit in the second week of August to discuss not only Clifton Court, but Harrow Lane, the Frederick Road site and all the other sites that Orbit are bringing forward. I have sent a list of requirements that I want to see from Orbit in regards to Clifton Court, that report being one of them.

“Myself and officers will be demanding to see further information and to find out why they chose to empty the property and I am happy to share that information with fellow councillors when I get it.”

Cllr Horn’s question followed on from a written question submitted ahead of the meeting by a local campaigner who asked the council whether it could ensure any proposals to demolish Clifton Court would be compared to “alternative retrofit options”. He also called on the council to “reveal and properly scrutinise Orbit’s plans.”

In a written response, Cllr Haffenden said: “This site is not owned by Hastings Borough Council, and it is for Orbit to set out and deliver the redevelopment of the site.

“We welcome the commitment from Orbit to consult on their proposals and we will constructively challenge them to meet the highest environmental standards possible and to maximise the opportunity for affordable homes.”

Cllr Haffenden’s written answer also contained a lengthy response from Orbit. In it, a spokesman said: “The decision to decommission Clifton Court was taken with the safety of customers uppermost in minds. The building was issued with an Improvement Notice by the local authority on safety grounds, and an independent report commissioned by us found that the building requires extensive, long-term remedial works to meet new building regulations. The site is therefore not habitable for permanent or temporary housing.

“Refurbishment is not always the most sustainable option both from a construction perspective nor from the customer’s point of view in terms of energy efficiency and the cost to keep their homes warm. The technical challenges that Clifton Court presents mean that refurbishment is not a realistic option, and remodelling the existing building to achieve safety standards will result in a reduction in the number of flats within the scheme.“Regeneration has been identified as the most effective and realistic way in which social housing can be provided on this site that will meet customer needs and expectations for the future whilst creating low carbon homes.”