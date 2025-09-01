A group of councillors in Hastings is calling for authorities to act against 'flag abuse' in town.

The Independent group said road crossings and roundabouts were being left 'defaced' with the painting of the St George's flag.

Cllr Andy Batsford, who represents St Helens ward on the borough council, said its response was 'weak and ostrich-like' and called for both it and the county council to take action.

He said: “We are proud English people, but this abuse of the country's national emblem is disgusting. When I see the roads being defaced in my ward like this, we must stand up and call it out for what it is. It has nothing to do with being patriotic, it's rabble-rousing flag abuse pure and simple, deliberately trying to stoke division rather than unity across our diverse community.”

The St George's Cross painted on a crossing in St Helens Road

Fellow St Helens ward councillor John Cannan said: “When I am proudly supporting the England Lionesses with my daughter, both in our England colours, I am proud to represent our tolerant and welcoming country, celebrating all that is great about my home. But this mindless flag abuse is being used to make people fearful, to whip up hatred and is not in my name nor my fellow Hastings Independent councillors.”

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “The council is aware that St George’s flags have been placed in various locations across the town, including being painted on road surfaces. The responsibility for highways in Hastings lies with East Sussex County Council.

“If any flag is placed on Hastings Borough Council’s property, this may be removed. This will be assessed and acted upon on a case-by-case basis. If council property is defaced this will be classed as graffiti and removed accordingly.

“We welcome and support people celebrating their country’s heritage in a respectful way that does not cause criminal damage to our town. As a council, we proudly fly the national flag from our council buildings on various dates throughout the year. We encourage everyone who wishes to display a flag to do so on their own property or in agreed places.”

Union and St George's flags in Devonshire Road, Hastings

East Sussex County Council said unauthorised St George’s flags will be removed ‘on a case by case basis’.

St George’s flags have been hung from street lamps and painted on roundabouts in East Sussex amid a trend across the UK.

According to the BBC, groups responsible for putting up the flags say they are ‘motivated by pride and patriotism’. However, some say the posters are provocative, with tensions high across the country amid immigration protests.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We know the pride many take in seeing our national flags over East Sussex. They are often flown at council buildings.

Union flag in Devonshire Road, Hastings

“However, unauthorised flags or painting on road surfaces can interfere with people's safety using the roads or other transport and may be removed. We will do this on a case-by-case basis.

“We’d also remind people it can be dangerous to climb ladders by the side of the road, with a risk of falling into traffic, and dangerous to stand in the road to paint on the surface.

“The Government makes clear that flags can only be flown where they have the permission of the site’s owner.”

According to the Government, all flag flying is ‘subject to some standard conditions’.

Full guidance can be found here: www.gov.uk/government/publications/flying-flags-a-plain-english-guide/flying-flags-a-plain-english-guide.