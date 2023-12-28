Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derrick Dengate, 88, and his wife 85-year-old wife, Dee, marked their Blue Sapphire wedding anniversary on Boxing Day with friends and family.

The couple received a card from King Charles III congratulating them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also got a card from the late Queen, Elizabeth II five years ago when they marked 60 years of marriage.

Derrick and Dee Dengate

The couple have lived their whole lives in Hastings. Derrick was born at the Fernbank Maternity Home and Dee, in Buchanan Hospital.

They first met on Valentine’s Day in 1958 when Dee attended a dance where she worked.

Derrick was out in the Old Town with friends who had heard about the dance so went along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Dee was dancing, Derrick ‘excused’ the gentleman she was with and then danced with Dee. They spent the evening together and Derrick walked Dee home.

Derrick and Dee Dengate

Derrick said it was the ‘best thing that ever happened to him’.

Dee worked at an electrical factory on the Ponswood industrial estate and Derrick was serving in the army. He left later that year, working at the gypsum mines in Mountfield, near Battle.

The couple got married at St Matthew’s Church, in Silverhill, St Leonards and their first home was a top-floor flat in Magdalen Road.

Their son, Mark, from Bexhill, was born in 1960.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple had the honour of seeing their son receive an award from the High Sheriff of East Sussex in February 2015 for ‘showing great courage leading to the apprehension and conviction of a criminal’.