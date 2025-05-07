Hastings dog lovers will appreciate this magic moment
This is what happened when a dog came face to face with his giant counter-part during the recent Hastings Jack in the Green celebrations.
Owner Victoria Bartholomew said: “Thank you to everyone involved in this year’s Hastings Jack in the Green. We had an amazing time, especially my dog Rufus!”
The giant canine was a new addition to this year’s procession and drew a lot of attention.
