The attraction at White Rock is offering free entry for each person with a dressed up dog and will be providing complementary doggy treats, as well as mug shot photos so owners can admire their pet pooch on the Mug Shot Wall.

The event takes place on Saturday, January 18.

Laura Green, the museum’s assistant curator, said: “This fun, whacky and energetic event has been running for years and is one of our most popular events here at the museum. Our team can’t wait for its return.

“You’ll get complementary dog treats and mug shot photos at our Dog Mug Shot Wall all included in your visit. Why not ‘dress up your pup’ to enter our dogs only fancy dress competition? We kindly ask that all dogs are on short leads into the museum. One free entry with dog, otherwise general admission prices apply.

“This is my 6th #DressUpYourDogDay here at the museum and it’s my favourite day of the year. This event’s been going for eight years now as it’s always a big success and so popular with locals.

“We’ve seen dogs dressed as pirates, caterpillars and my favourite of all Sherlock Holmes. We even had a doggy birthday party once. Just make sure your dogs are happy and comfortable and just go for it. Matching outfits are not only accepted but also encouraged. It’s a one-off event that you simply should not miss.”

1 . ho02901 (5).JPG Dress Up Your Dog Day at the True Crime Museum in Hastings. Gunel Manning with Herbie, Lilah Manning with Daisy and Sally Evans with Honey. Photo: staff

2 . Rocket.jpg Dress Up Your Dog Day at the True Crime Museum Photo: Contributed

3 . Noe.jpg Dress Up Your Dog Day at the True Crime Museum Photo: Contributed