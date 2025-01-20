The attraction at White Rock offered free entry for each person with a dressed up dog and provided complementary doggy treats, as well as mug shot photos so owners could admire their pet pooch on the Mug Shot Wall.

In the past owners have showed up with their dogs dressed up as caterpillars, pirates and even Sherlock Holmes.

Curator Joel Griggs said: “We hold it every January and invite customers to come into the museum for a free visit as long as they bring in their dog in a crime-related costume.

“Sometimes it's not a crime-related costume but generally we get criminal dogs and police dogs and dogs dressed up as gangsters and all sorts.

“We do have some dressed up as fruit and vegetables and clowns and all sorts of other things but it's generally a bit of fun in January, which is quite a quiet month for us.

“We're just about to decide on our Valentine's Night. We have a late night opening at the museum where gruesome couples come along and see all their exhibits, especially those related to killer couples. We've got some new exhibits relating to Fred and Rose West in there and they come along and have a night of fun in our caves.

“It's for those with a morbid taste for what to do on Valentine's Night so that's coming up. We've got lots of new exhibits going in there throughout the year and we're expanding the exhibition as we enter our 11th year.”

1 . Dress Up Your Dog Day at the True Crime Museum in Hastings on January 18 2025. Dress Up Your Dog Day at the True Crime Museum in Hastings on January 18 2025. Photo: staff

