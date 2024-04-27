Both the Sambalanco and Raven groups decided to stage the event, as the future of the annual festival, which takes place over the May bank holiday weekend, has been put in doubt after Hastings borough councillors voted to cut its funding after this year.

The council funding pays for facilities on the West Hill, including stages, security and portable toilets.

The popular event attracts thousands of people every year.

The two drumming groups began performing from 12.30pm and encouraged people to donate.

Thousands of people are set to line the streets of Hastings Old Town for Jack in the Green, which this year takes place over the weekend of May 3 to May 6, with the main procession on the bank holiday Monday (May 6).

The procession ends on the West Hill for an afternoon of festivities before the Jack is slain to release the spirit of summer.

1 . Sambalanco drumming in Hastings Old Town to raise funds towards Jack in the Green after the council pulled its funding for the event from 2025. Sambalanco drumming in Hastings Old Town to raise funds towards Jack in the Green after the council pulled its funding for the event from 2025. Photo: staff

