A Hastings man who used to be involved in gangs featured on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB) to talk about his campaign to have life-saving equipment installed in public places to prevent deaths from knife crime.

Carl Scott appeared alongside presenters Martin Lewis and Kate Garraway, as well as Dr Hilary Jones on the programme to talk about his efforts to raise awareness of bleed control kits.

These contain bandages, tourniquets and a foil blanket, and are used in the case of someone being involved in an incident which would cause a catastrophic bleed.

The aim is for members of the public to be able to reduce the bleeding until an ambulance arrives, potentially increasing chances of survival.

Carl Scott, second from right, on GMB. Picture from ITV/Good Morning Britain

Carl is campaigning to have bleed control kits installed in more public places.

Speaking on GMB, he said: “I think the more awareness that we raise with having these cabinets put up within hot spot areas within the UK, more people are likely to be saved.

"These kits work via donations, which is probably one of the biggest struggles. Obviously I know that we are in a cost-of-living crisis but just a pound for a donation to get these kits put up goes a long way. I think that the community is also helping with the prevention of someone having a severe injury.

"I must stress that they are not just about knife crime. They can be used in all severe injuries, such as car crashes, people being run over by a car and building site injuries.”

Carl had been involved with gangs until seven years ago but now runs workshops detailing the reality of what that life entails.

He said in the past he had been ‘in and out of gangs’ for most of his life.

Carl said on GMB that he had been stabbed three times in the past and had his best friend pass away in his arms after he was fatally stabbed.

Since turning his life around, Carl has dedicated himself to helping young people avoid a life of crime through his job as a support worker for drug and alcohol misuse.

He set up Project Youth, which is is dedicated to helping young people from the ages of 10 to 15.

On GMB, Dr Hilary Jones said Carl’s campaign will have a ‘huge impact’.

He said: “This campaign is so important that Carl has instigated. He is doing great work because of his background and because he has come through a lot of trauma in his life. He is a great role model to listen to and can make a huge difference.”

