A man who used to be involved with gangs has installed a bleed control cabinet in Hastings town centre to prevent deaths from knife crime.

Carl Scott met with Simon Yates, chief inspector of Sussex Police and other officials to have the life-saving equipment installed at the public toilets by Primark in Priory Meadow on Tuesday (May 2).

Bleed control kits, which contain bandages, tourniquets and a foil blanket, are used in the case of someone being involved in an incident which would cause a catastrophic bleed.

The aim is for members of the public to be able to reduce the bleeding until an ambulance arrives, potentially increasing chances of survival.

Carl Scott with Simon Yates, chief inspector of Sussex Police, with the new bleed control kit

Carl had been involved with gangs until seven years ago but now runs workshops detailing the reality of what that life entails.

He said in the past he had been ‘in and out of gangs’ for most of his life.

Carl said: “I’ve been stabbed and had my best friend passed away in my arms, it was the only life I knew.

"I spent eight years of my life in prison and that still didn’t stop me. I finally decided that enough was enough. I didn’t want to keep looking over my shoulder and I wanted to be a good role model for my children.”

Since turning his life around, Carl has dedicated himself to helping young people avoid a life of crime through his job as a support worker for drug and alcohol misuse.

He set up Project Youth, which is is dedicated to helping young people from the ages of 10 to 15.

Carl said: “I set up Project Youth to help young people divert youngsters away from that life. I want to actively encourage them to find an activity that suits them to divert their focus and energy to something positive. Project Youth works to raise awareness on knife crime, county lines, exploitation and grooming.

